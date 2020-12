Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Albin P. "Al" Steinke, 88, died at 12:49 p.m. Wed., December 2, 2020 at Cridersville Health Care Center. Private family services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at the St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg.



