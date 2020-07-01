Alex Sweigart

ADA — Alex Martin Sweigart, age 18, passed away on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 5:30 PM due to an auto accident.

He was born July 9th, 2001, in Bluffton to Robert M. Sweigart and Robin (Work) Tomasi. His father and step-mother, Anne Sweigart, survive in Dola and his mother and step-father, Donald Tomasi, survive in Ada.

Alex was a 2020 graduate of Ada High School and Apollo Career Center. He loved baseball, his Ford Mustang, riding his Harley-Davidson, and spending time with his family and friends.

Alex is also survived by a sister, Lisa Oxley of Grove City; a brother, Adam Sweigart (Christian Anderson) of Ada; paternal grandparents, Robert L. and Janice Sweigart of Beaverdam; step-grandmother, Cheryl Tomasi; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by step-brother, Tyler Montgomery; and maternal grandparents: Robert L. and Carole Work.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. The family and funeral home requests face coverings be worn while attending visitation and service.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church at 301 North Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810 with Pastor Brandi Rigsby officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ada Diamond Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.