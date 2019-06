ZANESVILLE — Alexis P. Billingham, 23, died June 13, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 6 p.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory. The Rev. Will Haggis will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home, Zanesville, and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory.