CLOVERDALE — After enjoying the Lord's bountiful earth for 100 years and 24 days, our Dad, Alfred J. "Ferdie" Miller went peacefully to his Heavenly home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Ferdie was born on May 30, 1919 to Joseph O. and Mayme (Michel) Miller of rural Cloverdale. He was the youngest of eight children. In his youth he attended St. Barbara's Catholic Grade School and worked on the family farm with his father and brothers. He proudly served his country in World War II as a Military Police in Puerto Rico, Camp Perry, and Fort Defiance. He married, our mother, Marcella M. Kahle of Cuba, Ohio on June 20, 1945. Together they raised us, their nine children. He was a loving father who filled our childhood with a lifetime of cherished memories. He enriched our lives with many core values, and guided us in achieving our dreams. He enjoyed dancing and playing euchre with our late mother as his partner. He was an inspiring and kindhearted role model for his twenty-six grandchildren and thirty-six great-grandchildren as they were the highlight of his life. The sparkle in his blue eyes and the wide smile on his face in their presence demonstrated his genuine love for them. He also loved the solitude of cutting trees in the woods, planting and harvesting crops, as well as playing thousands of solitaire card games. A life well lived!

He was a 100 year member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church, and enjoyed the companionship of the men in its Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Ottawa VFW.

He is survived by his seven daughters; Marlene M. Heringhaus of Toledo, Diana K. (John) Rondot of Lima, Marie L. (James) Gerding of Cloverdale, Clare T. (Thomas) Schmelzer of Bronson, MI., Karla M. (James) Altenburger of Cloverdale, Julie R. (J. Douglas) Adams of Charleston, SC., and Barbara R. (Donald) Howard of Ashland, KY.; his two sons; Alan J. (Mary) Miller of Ottoville, and Greg L. (Jan) Miller of Cloverdale.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years (2007), a grandson; Andrew J. Altenburger (2014), and a son-in-law; William M. Heringhaus (2016).

A Funeral mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Barbara's Catholic Church, Cloverdale with Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Visitation will be Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township from 2 to 8 p.m. with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m. and a VFW service at 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rites.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, do an act of kindness in memory of our father.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Barbara's Cemetery Fund, Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or Donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com