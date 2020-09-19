LIMA —

Alfred "Al" D. Montgomery, 81, passed away on September 12, 2020, at 10:39 pm, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Alfred was born October 19, 1938 in New Boston , OH, to Harold and Myrtle (Potts) Montgomery who both preceded him in death. On July 11, 1980 he married Julia (Tracey) Montgomery survives in Lima, Ohio.

Al attended Glennwood High School in New Boston, Ohio. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 and was stationed in Ft. Benning, GA. Al was honorably discharged in 1964 after eight years of service. He worked as a Laborer at Anderson Guardrail for over twenty years. Al later retired from MacDonalds Industries in Spencerville, OH. Al and his wife Julia attended Full Gospel Tabernacle Church for over twenty years. He loved to fish at various locations in the Lima area. Al enjoyed watching football and his favorite teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

Al is survived by his wife, Julia Montgomery of Lima, OH, children, Dwayne (Sandy) Montgomery of Harker Heights, TX, Tina (Dennis) Howard of Elida, OH, and step-children, David (Marla) Newland of Lima, OH, Becky Helms of Lima, OH, Jonathan "Jon" (Marilou) Newland of Vancleve, MS, grandchildren, Samantha Montgomery of Harker Heights, TX, Sara Montgomery of Harker Heights, TX, Derek (Halie) Howard of Waynesfield, OH, Joshua Howard of Elida, OH, Brandon Howard of Elida, OH, step-grandchildren, Brandon (Kala) Helms of Waynesfield, OH, Andrew Wood of Wapakoneta, OH, Addisyn Newland of Vancleve, MS, two great grandchildren and "little buddy" Bentlee, siblings, Robey (Mary) Montgomery of Lima, OH, Dale (Sharon) Montgomery of Toledo, OH, Phyllis Sexton of Hunington, WV, Barbara Blanton of New Boston, OH, and Kay Gatwood of Broken Arrow, OK.

He is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Ed Jarrell to officiate the service. Burial will be in Bluelick Cemetery following the service with military rites conducted by VFW Post 1275.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805 or Crime Victims Services, 330 N Elizabeth St 2nd Floor, Lima, Ohio 45801

