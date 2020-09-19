1/1
Alfred Montgomery
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA —

Alfred "Al" D. Montgomery, 81, passed away on September 12, 2020, at 10:39 pm, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Alfred was born October 19, 1938 in New Boston , OH, to Harold and Myrtle (Potts) Montgomery who both preceded him in death. On July 11, 1980 he married Julia (Tracey) Montgomery survives in Lima, Ohio.

Al attended Glennwood High School in New Boston, Ohio. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 and was stationed in Ft. Benning, GA. Al was honorably discharged in 1964 after eight years of service. He worked as a Laborer at Anderson Guardrail for over twenty years. Al later retired from MacDonalds Industries in Spencerville, OH. Al and his wife Julia attended Full Gospel Tabernacle Church for over twenty years. He loved to fish at various locations in the Lima area. Al enjoyed watching football and his favorite teams were the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns.

Al is survived by his wife, Julia Montgomery of Lima, OH, children, Dwayne (Sandy) Montgomery of Harker Heights, TX, Tina (Dennis) Howard of Elida, OH, and step-children, David (Marla) Newland of Lima, OH, Becky Helms of Lima, OH, Jonathan "Jon" (Marilou) Newland of Vancleve, MS, grandchildren, Samantha Montgomery of Harker Heights, TX, Sara Montgomery of Harker Heights, TX, Derek (Halie) Howard of Waynesfield, OH, Joshua Howard of Elida, OH, Brandon Howard of Elida, OH, step-grandchildren, Brandon (Kala) Helms of Waynesfield, OH, Andrew Wood of Wapakoneta, OH, Addisyn Newland of Vancleve, MS, two great grandchildren and "little buddy" Bentlee, siblings, Robey (Mary) Montgomery of Lima, OH, Dale (Sharon) Montgomery of Toledo, OH, Phyllis Sexton of Hunington, WV, Barbara Blanton of New Boston, OH, and Kay Gatwood of Broken Arrow, OK.

He is preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL. Pastor Ed Jarrell to officiate the service. Burial will be in Bluelick Cemetery following the service with military rites conducted by VFW Post 1275.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the EASTSIDE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rita's Hospice, 959 W. North Street, Lima, Ohio 45805 or Crime Victims Services, 330 N Elizabeth St 2nd Floor, Lima, Ohio 45801

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
828 Bellefontaine Ave
Lima, OH 45801
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved