ROCKFORD — Alfrieda M. Kuhn, 90, died at 2:50 a.m Oct. 10, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Rockford. Burial will be in St. Marys Catholic Cemetery in Celina.

Friends may call from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home. A Rosary service will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday.