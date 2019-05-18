LIMA — Mr. Algie Lee Walker, age 69, passed from this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at approximately 2:50 p.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems in Lima, Ohio.

He was born on July 10, 1949 in Allendale, South Carolina to the union of Joe L. and Eunice (Bradley) Walker; both parents preceded him in death.

On July 2, 1986 he was united in holy matrimony to Berta Dell (Pugh) Walker who preceded him in death on August 14, 2016.

Mr. Walker retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of service, he was a member of U.A.W. 1219 and the American Post Legion 96.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory; 3 sons; Brandon Walker of Columbus, OH. Darwin Crawford and Shawn L. Crawford both of Lima. 2 daughters; Bianca Allen of Columbus, OH and Constance R. Crawford of Atlanta GA. 12 grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. A brother; Nearley Bradley (Anna Lee) of Brooklyn, NY and a sister; Clarice Walker of Columbus. Son-in-law; Jesse Williams of Lima. An aunt; Willa Mae Bradley of Ulmers, SC. 3 nephews; Robert Walker, Carlos Walker and Nelson Bradley, 2 nieces; Tonya Randolph (Kevin) and Vanessa Melson (Jerry). 2 brothers-in-law; Preston Pugh (Elmira) and Arthur Pugh (Linda) both of Lima. A sister-in-law; Marvis Bowman (Raymond) of Dayton, OH.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Sabrina Williams, a brother Joe Walker and a nephew; Earley Bradley. His mother-in-law; Lillie Mae Pugh.

Home going services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel with Rev. Cleven Jones, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services where the family will be present from 12:00 P.M. until 1:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the WALKER Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com