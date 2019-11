VAN WERT — Alice M. Boley, 91, died at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 31, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Van Wert.

Services will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services at the funeral home.