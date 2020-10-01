1/1
Alice Drake
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Alice Sue Drake, age 48, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. in Lima Manor.

Alice was born June 9, 1972 in Lima, to Kathy Lynne (Brady) & Terry Fedele. Kathy died Dec. 30, 1975. Alice was adopted and raised by her grandparents, Eleanor R. Wollenhaupt and Charles Eugene Wollenhaupt. Mr. Gene preceded her in death on July 1, 2014.

Surviving are her mother, Eleanor Wollenhaupt; her children; Ryan Lee Harper of Florida, Jacob Moore of Forest, OH, Kersten Gottfried of Columbus, OH and Kathy Hooks of Lima; six grandchildren; and a sister: Cheriese White of Lima; a niece, Alonna and a nephew, Joseph; two stepbrothers: David Wollenhaupt and Thomas Wollenhaupt and their nine children; her aunts and uncle: Susan Brady of Lima, Darlene Ann Brady and her husband, Mark English of Cincinnati, Diane Numbers and Greg Fedele both of Lima; and her dear friends, Lori & Travis Williams of Elida and Zac Spradlin of Ada.

Alice was a bartender in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a big Ohio State fan. She was a certified phlebotomist.

Services will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 with Rev. Charles Boomhower. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services from 2-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elida Band Boosters or Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
05:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved