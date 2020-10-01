LIMA — Alice Sue Drake, age 48, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. in Lima Manor.

Alice was born June 9, 1972 in Lima, to Kathy Lynne (Brady) & Terry Fedele. Kathy died Dec. 30, 1975. Alice was adopted and raised by her grandparents, Eleanor R. Wollenhaupt and Charles Eugene Wollenhaupt. Mr. Gene preceded her in death on July 1, 2014.

Surviving are her mother, Eleanor Wollenhaupt; her children; Ryan Lee Harper of Florida, Jacob Moore of Forest, OH, Kersten Gottfried of Columbus, OH and Kathy Hooks of Lima; six grandchildren; and a sister: Cheriese White of Lima; a niece, Alonna and a nephew, Joseph; two stepbrothers: David Wollenhaupt and Thomas Wollenhaupt and their nine children; her aunts and uncle: Susan Brady of Lima, Darlene Ann Brady and her husband, Mark English of Cincinnati, Diane Numbers and Greg Fedele both of Lima; and her dear friends, Lori & Travis Williams of Elida and Zac Spradlin of Ada.

Alice was a bartender in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was a big Ohio State fan. She was a certified phlebotomist.

Services will begin at 5:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 with Rev. Charles Boomhower. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be on Saturday at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services from 2-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Elida Band Boosters or Zion Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.