1/1
Alice England
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Alice Evelyn England, 81, passed away at 4:18 a.m. on July 9, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Alice was born on December 26, 1938, in Terra Haute, IN, to the late Donald & Lucille (Henry) Cash. She had worked at both the Tip Top Café and the Dairy Dip. She loved playing Bingo and cards.

She is survived by her daughter Vicki Lynn England-Gross of Lima; five grandchildren: Jeff & Mindy Gross of El Paso, TX, Tasha & Phillip Mitchell of Lima, Cory Howell of Lima, Samantha & Joshua Hoskins of Vaughnsville, and Carrie Landwehr of Wapakoneta; ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister Carol Daub of Terra Haute, IN; sister Sheila (Ron) Leach of Brazil, IN and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bill England; daughter, Patricia Howell; brothers: Daniel Cash, Sam Cash, Jesse Cash and Donnie Cash; sister Betty Norton; and partner of 40 years, Cledith Joe Howard.

Friends may call Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Tuesday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Pastor Terry Brock will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Service
11:00 AM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved