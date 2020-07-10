Alice England

LIMA — Alice Evelyn England, 81, passed away at 4:18 a.m. on July 9, 2020, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Alice was born on December 26, 1938, in Terra Haute, IN, to the late Donald & Lucille (Henry) Cash. She had worked at both the Tip Top Café and the Dairy Dip. She loved playing Bingo and cards.

She is survived by her daughter Vicki Lynn England-Gross of Lima; five grandchildren: Jeff & Mindy Gross of El Paso, TX, Tasha & Phillip Mitchell of Lima, Cory Howell of Lima, Samantha & Joshua Hoskins of Vaughnsville, and Carrie Landwehr of Wapakoneta; ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; sister Carol Daub of Terra Haute, IN; sister Sheila (Ron) Leach of Brazil, IN and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bill England; daughter, Patricia Howell; brothers: Daniel Cash, Sam Cash, Jesse Cash and Donnie Cash; sister Betty Norton; and partner of 40 years, Cledith Joe Howard.

Friends may call Monday, July 13, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to service on Tuesday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Pastor Terry Brock will officiate.

