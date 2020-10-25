1/1
Alice Farler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Alice M. Farler, 89, passed away on October 24, 2020, at 8:20 am, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born October 1, 1931, in Massillon, OH, to Brady and Elizabeth (Harig) Atkins who preceded her in death. On August 4, 1952 she married Earl Farler who preceded her in death on April 30, 2014.

Alice graduated from Massillon High School in 1950. She was a nurse aid for Lima Convalescent Home for over fifteen years. On her free time she loved playing bingo, she was known as the "Bingo Queen" and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Massillon Tigers. One of her favorite Buckeyes was Chris Spielman. Alice cherished her husband, Earl and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alice is survived by her children, Teresa (Robert) Lyme of Jackson Center, OH, Jim (Pat) Farler of North Venice, FL, Sheri (Brian) Flarida of Lima, OH, Ed Farler of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Rhonda Coppler of Lima, OH, Keith (Donna) Coppler of Middleburg, FL, Randy Coppler of Lima, OH, Nicole (Jeff) Snyder of Lima, OH, Amy (Cory) Basham of Columbus, OH, Paul (Sarah) Farler of Camas, WA, Brandon (Kenia) Flarida of Lima, OH, Stacy (Eric) Hefner of Harrod, OH, Sarah (Michael) Glasscox of Bluffton, OH, and twenty great-grandchildren.

She preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Atkins and Dave (Janice) Atkins.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Randy Davis to officiate the service. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
SHAWNEE CHAPEL
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
SHAWNEE CHAPEL
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Entombment
Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved