Alice Farler

LIMA — Alice M. Farler, 89, passed away on October 24, 2020, at 8:20 am, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Alice was born October 1, 1931, in Massillon, OH, to Brady and Elizabeth (Harig) Atkins who preceded her in death. On August 4, 1952 she married Earl Farler who preceded her in death on April 30, 2014.

Alice graduated from Massillon High School in 1950. She was a nurse aid for Lima Convalescent Home for over fifteen years. On her free time she loved playing bingo, she was known as the "Bingo Queen" and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and Massillon Tigers. One of her favorite Buckeyes was Chris Spielman. Alice cherished her husband, Earl and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alice is survived by her children, Teresa (Robert) Lyme of Jackson Center, OH, Jim (Pat) Farler of North Venice, FL, Sheri (Brian) Flarida of Lima, OH, Ed Farler of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Rhonda Coppler of Lima, OH, Keith (Donna) Coppler of Middleburg, FL, Randy Coppler of Lima, OH, Nicole (Jeff) Snyder of Lima, OH, Amy (Cory) Basham of Columbus, OH, Paul (Sarah) Farler of Camas, WA, Brandon (Kenia) Flarida of Lima, OH, Stacy (Eric) Hefner of Harrod, OH, Sarah (Michael) Glasscox of Bluffton, OH, and twenty great-grandchildren.

She preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Atkins and Dave (Janice) Atkins.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 11:00 am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Pastor Randy Davis to officiate the service. Entombment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation.

