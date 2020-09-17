WAPAKONETA — Alice G. Propst-Kill, 85, of Wapakoneta, died at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta. She was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Cranberry Prairie, Ohio, the daughter of Ruben & Anna (Reier) Hemmelgarn, who preceded her in death. On July 29, 1989, she married Donald E. "Don" Kill, and he survives.

Other survivors include: 4 daughters, Roberta (Ernest) Preston, Wapakoneta; Donna (Timothy) Parsons, Wapakoneta; Julia Koch, Wapakoneta; Lisa (Jeff) Schott, Celina; 12 grandchildren, Kelly (Glenn) Glass, Ryan (Lisa) Parsons, Kristina (fiancée-Ryan Bell) Eischen, Ashley Preston, Jeremy (Stacey) Koch, Kirstin Franks, Amanda (Jesse) Dailey, Laura (Tim) Folger, Tiffany Franks, Ethan Parsons, Rebecca Parsons & Jacob Parsons; 25 great grandchildren; 7 stepchildren, Barbara Kill, San Antonio, TX, Dean Kill, Monroe, NC, Scott Kill, Oklahoma City, OK, Pamela Bianchi, Brunswick, OH, Douglas (Sharon) Kill, Wapakoneta, Randy (Karen) Kill, Heath, OH, Andrew (Tish) Kill, Gomer, OH; 12 Step- great grandchildren; 1 Step- great great grandchild; and a sister, Doris Makley, St. Marys, OH.

She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Kenneth Hemmelgarn, & Lyn Hemmelgarn.

Alice retired from Superior Tube Co., Wapakoneta. She also worked as a transport aide at Auglaize Acres for 12 ½ years, which she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and a 1953 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. Her hobbies included sewing, fishing and was an avid gardener.

Services will held be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends from noon until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.