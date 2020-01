NEW BREMEN — Alice R. Gossette, 63, died Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Holy Redeemer in New Bremen. Burial will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery.

Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen and one hour prior to services Friday at the church.