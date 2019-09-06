DELPHOS — Alice L. Heidenescher, 97, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 4, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 13, 1922 in Delphos to the late Harry Harrison and Josephine (Altenburger) Moorman. On May 4, 1946, she married the love of her life, Richard A. Heidenescher, who preceded her in death May 19, 2002. They had been married 56 years.

Survivors include her children, Sue Ann Toll of Baltimore, MD, and Rick (Karen) Heidenescher of St. Charles, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dr. Mark Hoofnagle) Toll, Dr. Laura (Anthony) Marchiano, Ryan (Sarah) Heidenescher , and Sara (Sean) Craig; five great-grandchildren, Luke, Ben and Nathan Heidenescher, and Kacey Craig, and one great-grandson on the way; a sister, Nita Falke, and a sister-in-law, Rosie Murray, both of Delphos.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard (Angela) and Melvin (Opal) Moorman; and a sister, Mildred (Arthur) Ostendorf.

Alice was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Catholic Ladies of Columbia Council 40, and the Catholic Daughters of America. She also held membership with the Eagles Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Delphos Senior Citizens, the Red Hat Society, Westinghouse Golden Age Club, and Delphos Women United. She volunteered for the Delphos Blood Bank for 20 years, and also volunteered many hours at the Delphos Thrift Shop, including calling for workers.

She was an insurance agent for Odenweller Wulfhorst & Van Pelt Insurance for 20 years. Alice loved people, dancing, camping, cards, reading, and plays. She especially loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Vancrest, The Meadows of Delphos and Community Health Professionals for the wonderful care Alice received.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, the Rev. Kent Kaufman, officiating. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday with a CL of C service at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Parish Wake Service at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. Visitation will also be for one hour before the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the , or to St. John's Parish Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.