MILLER CITY — Alice M. Hoffman, 90 of Miller City, died 12:10 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Meadows of Ottawa. She was born March 19, 1929 in Glandorf to late Henry and Catherine (Balbaugh) Palte. On January 5, 1952 she married Meryl Hoffman, he died July 13, 2002.

Alice is survived her by sons: Jerry (Betty) Hoffman and Robert (Mona Lisa) Hoffman both of Miller City; her daughters: Janet (Art) Duling of Glandorf and Diane (Dave) Dickman of Miller City; fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren;

a sister: Betty (D. Jack) Nartker of Elida.

She is preceded in death by a sister: Mary Agnes (Richard) Ellerbrock.

Alice was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City and its Rosary Alter Society along with the Catholic Ladies of Columbia.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Miller City with Monsignor Charles Singler officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice or donor's choice.

