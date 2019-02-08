WAPAKONETA — Alice H. Kaverman, 88, of Wapakoneta, died at 11:00 p.m., Thurs. Feb. 7, 2019, at Mercy Health-St.Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born April 4, 1930, in Putnam Co., OH, the daughter of Henry T. & Rosa M. (Kroeger) Rode, who preceded her in death. On Aug. 30, 1952, she married Thomas R. Kaverman, and he survives.

Other survivors include, 7 children, David (Kim) Kaverman, Ft. Wayne, IN, Marie (Tom) Hellman, Tipp City, OH, Mary Lou (Randy) Carman, Frankenmuth, MI, Jan Tangeman, Kettering, OH, Linda (Russell) Hillman, Springfield, GA, Paul (Jane) Kaverman, Geneva, IN, & Dennis (Deb) Kaverman, Wapakoneta, 14 grandchildren & 7 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Ralph (Maureen) Rode, Elida, OH, & Arnold (Mary Ann) Rode, Ottoville, OH, and a brother-in-law, William Hemker, Delphos.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Kaverman, a sister, Lenore Hemker, and a brother and spouse, Melvin & Marilyn Rode.

Alice was a homemaker and farm wife. She also had worked at the Lima Public Library. She was valedictorian of the 1948 class of Ft. Jennings High School. She later attended the Ft. Wayne Business College. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg, and the Ladies Sodality of the church. She was also a auxiliary member of the K of C Council #1272, Wapakoneta. She enjoyed gardening and was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Mon. Feb. 11, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. John Cemetery, Fryburg. The family will receive family and friends 1-4 p.m., Sun. Feb. 10, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.