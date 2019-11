DELPHOS — Alice J. "Jean" Klaus, 84, died at 5 a.m. Oct. 31, 2019, at her residence.

Services will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. The Rev. Pamela Geise will officiate. Burial will be in Mohr Cemetery, Scott.

Friends may call from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.