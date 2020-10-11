Alice Kohli

COLUMBUS — Alice "Allie" Dolline Kohli transitioned peacefully from this world on October 9, 2020 at the age of 95. Alice was an active, social butterfly, loving wife, caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Alice was born August 31, 1925 in Ottawa, Ohio to the late Lawrence and Martha (Feltman) Meyer. She was married for 70 years to her loving, late husband, Raymond Kohli, who were married on June 1, 1949. She will be missed by many including children, Debra (Douglas) Goare, Beverly (Michael) Geyer, Gary (Linda Thompson) Kohli, and Todd (Katie) Kohli, grandchildren, Alexander (Jordan) Goare, Austin (Kellie) Goare, Dr. Stephanie Goare (Kevin Sprang), Ashley (Brian) Chrencik, Kerri (Kyle) Culver, Tyler (Robert) Looker, and Kyle Kohli, and eight great-grandchildren, Brycen, Jaxton, Avery, Kensington, Graham, Lachlan, Aubree and Zane. She is survived by her sister Doris "Dee Dee" Breece. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Vivian Halker, Lillian Neiswander, her brothers Raymond, Robert, Donald and Kenneth Meyer. Alice was a lively woman who loved music and dancing. She was also an avid bowler and golfer. She and Ray loved spending their winters in Florida and summers back in Columbus with their family. She was active in the Republican Party and supportive of her husband in his political aspirations. She campaigned vigorously with him including going door-to-door during his campaign for Paulding county engineer. The funeral will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, Westerville, Ohio with immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to St. Paul Catholic Church (stpaulcatholicchurch.org). Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.