OTTAWA — Alice L. Laibe, 95, died at 2:52 a.m. Thursday May 30, 2019 at The Meadows of Kalida. She was born September 22, 1923 in Ottawa to the late Ray and Louise (Hornung) Croy. On November 9, 1943 she married William Laibe, he died February 18, 1986.

Alice is survived by her children: Judy Moats of Norwalk, Tim (Brenda) Laibe, Sam (Kelly Puente) Laibe both of Ottawa, John (Tammie) Laibe of Columbus, Jeannine (Tim) Siebeneck of McClure and Sara (Greg) Goeble of Ostrander; twenty-six grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; a brother: Ken Croy of Ottawa; a sister: Mary Lou Johnson of Whitehouse; a daughter in law: Sandra Laibe.

She is preceded in death by a son: Frank Laibe; a brother: Richard Croy; a sister: Rita Martin; a son-in-law: Cecil Moats; a granddaughter: Anne Moats; five brother-in-law's; and three sister-in-law's.

Alice was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and its Liturgical Committee, Rosary Altar Society, and a Minister of Praise. She learned to drive when she was 62 years old and she loved to travel. Alice was an avid bowler. She worked at the Putnam County Library for 15 years, and had also worked in Sts. Peter and Paul school library. Alice was the Precinct Committee Chair for the Republican Party. She would make dresses for Haiti, and she loved her flower gardens

Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Matt Jozefiak officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Meadows of Kalida for the wonderful care that they gave to their mother. Their kindness and professionalism were abundant in the care of their mom. They would also like to thank the Putnam County Hospice.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

