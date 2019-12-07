LIMA — Alice M. Meyers, age 84, was called into the presence of the Lord at 8:35 am Monday, December 2, 2019, at Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Alice was born March 12, 1935 in Lima to the late Ralph and Florence (Wireman) Lease. On October 4, 1957 she married Joseph James Meyers who preceded her in death on April 23, 1992.

Alice had worked in the Accounting Department of the Leader Store in downtown Lima. She sold Avon, enjoyed raising Poodles and loved eating at the Kewpee.

She is survived by five children, Cathy (Robert) Toitch of Lima, Deborah (Michael) Foos of Lima, Michael (Sheryl) Meyers of Sarasota, FL, Joseph Meyers of Delphos and Teresa "Terri" Meyers of Lima. eight grandchildren, Alicia (Jamie) Pencil, Stephanie Toitch, Tiffany (Greg) Saylor, Devin Meyers, William C. (Stefanie McCoy) Basinger, Jordan (Megan) Guillen, Shelby Penrod, Tayler (Casey) Eskew; nine great grandchildren, Lohren, Gage, Keaton, Gracie, Landon, Brayden,, Elaina, Emma and Trystan and a sister, Betty (Arnold) Wright.

In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Mary (Brock) Connor.

A private memorial service will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.