DELPHOS — Alice J. Rayman, 82, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 12:10 a.m. at Meadows of Delphos in Delphos, Ohio.

Alice was born on December 30, 1937 in Delphos, Ohio to the late Edward and Elizabeth (Klima) Wrasman. On November 8, 1958, she married Gene Rayman. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2020.

Alice graduated from St. Rita's School of Nursing (Lima Alumni @ St. Rita's). She worked as a nurse at St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She belonged to St. Gerard's Catholic Church, Lima, and she was a member of the Eagles Ariee #370, Aux. and the Delphos Country Club.

She is survived by her two daughters: Jeannie (Denny) Breneman of Bryan, OH and Marie (John) O'Neill of Dacula, GA; four grandchildren: Kathleen (Chris) LaFevers of Buford, GA, Sam (Anna) Breneman of Bryan, OH, Rayman O'Neill of Dacula, GA, and Allie Breneman of Bryan, OH; five sisters: Irma (Thomas) Buettner of Delphos, OH, Mary Lou Browning of Ashville, OH, Marg (Charlie) Ashby of Delphos, OH, Sr. Mary Gail Wrasman of Toledo, OH, Jane (Ron) Goergens of Delphos, OH; and sister-in-law, Barb Wrasman,

Delphos, OH. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Gene Wrasman, Richard Wrasman, Ralph Wrasman, Melvin Wrasman; four sisters-in-law, Anna Wrasman, Margaret Wrasman, Mary Wrasman, Ruth Wrasman; and brother-in-law Bill Browning.

Due to Covid the family has requested that everyone wear masks.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH, with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lima. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Delphos, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church or school, 240 W. Robb, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com. Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.