LIMA — Alice "Pat" (Patrick) Ridenour, 85, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at 5:53 am, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical CenterAlice was born Nov. 12, 1933 in Logan County, OH to Clyde William Patrick, Sr. and Eunice Evelyn (Harford) Patrick who preceded her in death. On Oct. 20, 1957 she married Joseph E. Ridenour who preceded her in death on Jan. 8, 1985. She retired from Lima Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse in 1991 after 40 years of service. She had been a nurse at Lost Creek Care Center following her retirement. She was a 1951 graduate of Belle Center High School. She was a 1954 graduate of Lima Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and a member of its Memorial Alumni. When the computer system was introduced into Lima Memorial Hospital, she won the naming contest by calling it Mr. Chips. She was a member of Family of Faith United Methodist Church, Lima, its XYZ Club and the United Methodist Women. Survivors include four sons: Lynn J. (Lynn) Ridenour of Nevada City, CA, Patrick E. (Judy) Ridenour of Elida, OH, Philip E. (Donna) Ridenour of Findlay OH, and Rev. Jeffrey L. (Valli) Ridenour of Helena, OH; a brother, Clyde "Bill" W. (Mary Lou) Patrick, Jr. of Dunkirk, OH; fourteen grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.She is also preceded in death by a son, Terry Ridenour, a brother, Lowell Edward Patrick and a granddaughter, Melissa Farrar.Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at the Eastside Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral Cremation Services, with Rev. John Maynard officiating the service. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Family of Faith United Methodist Church.Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.