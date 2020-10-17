Alice Robinson

LIMA —Mrs. Alice Louise Robinson, age 89, passed from this life on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at approximately 8:20 a.m. at Lima Memorial Health Systems surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Bryson City, North Carolina on May 12, 1931 to the union of Lake Alfred and Marie (Pollard) Simpson; both parents preceded her in death.

She was united in holy matrimony to Lewis Turner Morris in 1951 and to this union five children were born. Mr. Morris passed away on June 16, 1971. On May 31, 1992 she wed Mr. William Henry Robinson, he survives in Lima.

She graduated from Allen High School in North Carolina. Mrs. Robinson retired from Ford Motor Company, she was a member of Second Baptist Church where she served on the Mothers Board and the Missionary Society. She was an avid "LaBron James" fan.

Besides her loving husband William, she leaves to cherish her precious memory 4 sons; Jackie Robinson of Lima, Steven L. Morris (Angela), Sr. of Ellenwood, GA. Roger L. Morris of Ft. Wayne, IN and Michael A. Morris, Sr. (Josette) of Riverdale, GA. 3 daughters; Deborah L. Morris, Ivy J. Allen (William) and Lisa D. Horton (Steven) all of Lima. A son of the heart; Kenneth Casey (Samella) of Lima. 26 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Robinson was the baby of the Simpson clan and she was preceded in death by her siblings; James Morris (Wilma) Simpson, Katheryne (Josiah) Pea, Mattie Marie (James) Casey, Thomas Lloyd (Bessie) Simpson, William Edward (Minnie) Simpson, and Irene (Leroy) Simpkins. A great-grandson; Aston D. Hutchins and a grandson; Quetin Morris. 3 nephews; Thomas Edward Pea, James Robert Casey, Larry Simpkins and a niece; Judy Marie Casey

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Dennis Ward, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, October 23 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

