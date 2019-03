VAN WERT — Alice M. Schaufelberger, 81, died March 28, 2019.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. Rev. Fr. Stan Szybka will officiate.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home.