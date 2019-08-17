COLUMBUS GROVE —Alice Bernice Spallinger, 93, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Angola,

Indiana, where she had resided in recent months. She was born July 30, 1926, in Columbus Grove, Ohio to Wilbur and Mildred (Krise) Lentz.

On April 1, 1945, she married Gerald E. Spallinger, who preceded her in death on April 5, 1986. Alice then married Walter R. Pepper March 18, 1992, who died October 29, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her partner, Frank McKinney, on October 30, 2016.

Alice was a homemaker and a wonderful seamstress. She helped her first husband, Gerald, on their Dairy Farm. In 1964, she moved from Lafayette, Ohio to Pleasant Lake, Indiana. She lived in Indiana from 1964 to 1976. She then moved to Phoenix, Arizona. She was a member of the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Phoenix and had volunteered for 23 years at the St. Joseph Hospital, Phoenix. She liked to follow the Phoenix Suns and the Arizona State Diamond Backs. In November 2016, she moved to Bluffton, Ohio. Alice was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons: Wayne (Bonnie) Spallinger of Pleasant Lake, Indiana and Steven (Christine) Spallinger of Angola, Indiana; one sister: Phyllis (Dale) Stiles of Wapakoneta, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 27 greatgrandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was also survived by

two step-daughters: Holly Kunkle and Diane Pepper.

She is preceded in death by two sons: Gary Spallinger and Dennis Spallinger; and one sister: Janice Kahler.

Services will begin at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove, Ohio. Pastor Nate Drown will officiate with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Friends may call from 11:00 am until funeral services at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com