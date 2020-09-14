Alice White

LIMA — Alice E. White, age 76, passed away September 13, 2020, at 4:19 pm, at her daughter's residence. Alice was born December 2, 1943, in Lima, OH, to Minor F. and Mary E. (Young) Blank who preceded her in death.

Alice was a 1962 graduate of Lima Senior High School. She had also attended Lima Technical College where her focus of study was in Human Resources. She had worked in Human Resources at St. Rita's Medical Center for 28 years retiring in 2008. Alice was a member of the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns fan.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Jodi (Shannon) Smothers of Lima, OH, 8 grandchildren: C.J. Selhorst, Gabbi Atwell, Ashley Piercefield, Savannah Smothers, Faith White, Brandon Piercefield, Hope White and Christian White and a great-grandchild, Landon and a brother, Bill Blank of Columbus, OH. She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Bryant White.

There will be a funeral service held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12 noon at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Pastor John Hyter. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 10:00 am until12:00 noon at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.