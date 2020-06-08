LIMA — Alice M. Zimmerman, 98, passed away peacefully at Shawnee Manor Nursing Home on June 2, 2020.

She was born on July 13, 1921 in Tiffin, Ohio, to the late Mary E. Shiley and Ralph H. Hammond. On September 2, 1942 she married Harold E. Stoddard, who preceded her in death. Together they had four children, Rose Sipes, Carol Williams, Harold (Geno) Stoddard, and Judith A. Jarrell (Roger Glick). She met Leroy Zimmerman and they married on December 31, 1979 in York, Pa. Leroy was the love of her life and they had many happy years together. While married to Leroy, she gained four more children, Penny Archer, Crystal Delgoto, Linda Crouch, and Richard Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by Rose, Carol, Geno, Penny, and Crystal. Judith A. Jarrell, Linda Crouch, and Richard Zimmerman all survive. Alice was a member of the Salvation Army. She had worked in several factories and restaurants. She passed down her love of pizza making and gardening to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and she loved her flowers! She was a spitfire and put her heart into making her children strong and independent. She was loved by all and didn't know a stranger. She had many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Shawnee Chapel. While we ask that social distancing be maintained, friends and family are welcome to attend.

Following the visitation, a funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Lafayette Cemetery.

