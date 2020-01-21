ELIDA — Alison Tucker, 40, of Elida, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020.

She was born June 26, 1979 in Coldwater to Rickie and Barbara (Johnson) Shreves, who both survive in Lima. On September 12, 1998, she married DeVon Tucker, who survives in Elida.

Alison is also survived by a son, Michael Tucker of Elida; a sister, Jeannie (Kurt II) Bishop of Lima; two brothers, Elton Shreves of Lima, and Rickie Shreves Jr. of Wapak; a paternal grandfather, Clyde Shreves of Texas; eight nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Robert and Alice Johnson; and her paternal grandmother, Betty Shreves.

Alison was a 1998 graduate of Lima Senior. She had worked as a housekeeper and inspector for Hampton Inn in Lima for over 10 years. She had also worked at Noah's Ark Daycare. Alison had a passion for working with children. She loved fishing and going to the races. Alison was a loving mother who dearly loved her family. She would do anything she could to help anyone out.

A funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Thursday, before the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are in benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.