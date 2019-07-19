Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan West. View Sign Service Information Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville 728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East) Spencerville , OH 45887 (419)-647-4205 Memorial service 3:00 PM United Christian Ministries Church 1402 Woodgreen Rd Tarboro , NC View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Bayliff Funeral Home - Spencerville 728 E. Fourth Street (State Route 117 East) Spencerville , OH 45887 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SPENCERVILLE — Allan Carl West, 59, of Spencerville, Ohio at 8:21 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 with his family at his side, gave his life to beat the cancer he battled bravely for over two years. He was born January 7, 1960 in Tarboro, NC., the son of the late Freddie Carl West and Barbara Jean Webber West, who survives in Tarboro, NC. On August 21, 1999 he married Angella Marie Matte, who survives in Spencerville, OH, along with four children Rebecca Jean West of Disputanta, VA.; Benjamin Allan (Heidi) West of Varina, VA.; Tyler Skot Matte of Bluffton, Ohio and Brittany Nicole West of Spencerville, OH.; eleven grandchildren; Brock, Devin, Ryland, Hunter, Gunner, Nicholas, Noah, Sophie, Xavier, Owen, and Cooper; His Siblings Kim (Del) Lunsford of Speed, NC; Crystal West of Tarboro, NC; and Jeana West of Pinetops, NC.; and brothers-in-law; Cody Matte of Cridersville, OH.; and Daniel Radebaugh of Lima, OH. Along with an army of friends whose lives he touched, that he considered a precious part of his loving family you helped hold him up especially in the last few years of his life. He loved everyone and everything especially his beautiful family. Even near the end he was always more concerned about his family and his friends than himself. He never knew a stranger and anyone who met him was left forever knowing the compassionate, charismatic, positive, jokester he always was. He always had a trick up his sleeve and a smile on his face. To know him truly was to love him. His compassion extended to the animal world as well. He has always had a personal zoo of sometimes bizarre critters that needed his love and affection. He was a master of everything he put his heart into and was a jack of all trades. His passion was always music with a lifetime of achievements. He was a drummer for over fifty years, an avid guitar and piano player; he could play any instrument and about any song just by hearing it once. His love for all things music has been inherited by his loving children and grandchildren alike. The loss of this incredible man has left a hole in the hearts of all that knew him and the lives of the people he loved will never be the same. A Memorial Service will be conducted 3 PM Sunday, July 21st at United Christian Ministries Church, 1402 Woodgreen Rd, Tarboro, NC 27886 with Pastor Richard Brazzell Officiating. Followed by a Celebration of Life Service 2PM on July 28th at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, Ohio with Paster Andrew J. Atkins officiating.

Published in The Lima News from July 19 to July 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lima News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close