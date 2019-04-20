LIMA — Allen "Al" Bodkin, 91, of Lima, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2:40 p.m. at home surrounded by family. He was born on December 24, 1927 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Carl Jean and Agnes {Patterson} Bodkin. On July 23, 1956, he married his soulmate, Marilyn {Weaver} Bodkin, who survives him in Lima.

Al graduated from Lima Central High School in 1946. He served in the US Army post WWII Occupied Japan. He later graduated from Commercial Trades Institute and retired from the US Postal Service after 38 years. Al was a lifelong Christian and a member of Lima Community Church. He loved OSU football and the Cleveland Indians, as well as the Lima Senior High Spartans. He enjoyed camping and traveling in his RV with family and friends. He spent countless nights at the campfire sharing his famous popcorn out of a paper sack, a pastime that will be missed dearly. Al also loved to play cards, especially Euchre. He enjoyed sharing naptime with his beloved dog, Maggie. In the late 1960's, he was awarded Sportsman of the Year, while coaching the Scorpions Midget Football. Al was known for his kindness and outstanding sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife Marilyn of 62 years, children: Greg Bodkin of Galion, OH, Kimberly (Larry) Krouse of Lima, Steven (Leslie) Bodkin of Westerville, and Douglas (Melisa) Bodkin of Powell, grandchildren: Kyle (Brittany) Bodkin, Al (Muslimah) Bodkin, Shannon Krouse, Scott Krouse, Kristin (Steven) Devor, Kevin (Courtney) Bodkin, Elle Bodkin, Lauren Bodkin, and Madisyn Bodkin, step-grandchildren: Anthony Baxter and Brett Baxter, 8 great-grandchildren and brother-in-law: Bill (Marlene) Weaver.

In addition to parents, Al was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law: Betty (Dana) Aukerman.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH. The funeral service will begin at 11am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the funeral home. Friends may visit one hour prior to service, from 10-11am. Rev. Doug Boquist will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lima Community Church, Putnam County Hospice, or St. Judes Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.