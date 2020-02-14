TROTWOOD — Allen Craig Burden, 69, Trotwood, Ohio departed this life Monday, February 10, 2020.

On Monday, February 17, 2020 the viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave, Dayton OH 45416. On Tuesday, February 18, 2020 a secondary viewing will be at 8 a.m. prior to the funeral service beginning at 9 a.m. at Christ Community Bible Church, 3526 Detroit Ave., Dayton, OH with Pastor Ron Ballard, Officiating.

Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.