LIMA — Allen R. Frazee, age 94, passed away at St. Rita's Medical Center on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Allen was a World War II veteran, who served in the 292nd Engineer Combat Battalion, which received a commendation from Major General A. R. Bowling for its role in support of the 84th Infantry Division during the entire period from the crossing of the Roer River until the Elbe River in Germany was reached.

He was a member of American Legion Post 96 and VFW Post 1275, where he was a past Post Commander and served many years in the funeral detail. He was on one of the first Honor Flights for World War II vets who went to Washington, D.C., one month after the World War II monument was opened in 2004. He was a past present of the UAW Local 975. He was a past president of the Nickel Steel Credit Union. He was a member of Lima St. John Parish.

He and his wife, Margaret loved camping and bowling. They were also avid square dancers and were honored at the Ohio State Convention as an Honor Couple in the late 70's. He volunteered many years at St. Rita's Medical Center and more recently at Lima Family Care with Lima Memorial Professionals. His sense of humor and willingness to help others will be missed by his family, friends and former colleagues.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Margaret (Volbert) Frazee; his four children Thomas (Jacklyn) Frazee of Cincinnati, Judy Brenek of Lima, Stanley (Connie) Frazee of New Breman and Nancy (Dennis) Fricke of Elida; ten grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren and too many nieces and nephews to count; his sister-in-law Jean (Goedde) Volbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents Intsell and Rose (Daniel) Frazee; his brothers Luther A. "Bud" Frazee, LeRoy F. Frazee, Vernon E. Frazee and Kenneth E. Frazee; his sisters Margaret E. McAlpine, Adelaide Stelzer, Mary F. Sheets, Madeline Hardesty, Patricia Kent and his infant sisters Laura and Louise Frazee.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Monday, September 16, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL, where a VFW Service and a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:00 PM.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at St. John Catholic Church. The family will also receive friends for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Tuesday.

Interment will immediately follow the Mass in Memorial Park Cemetery, where VFW Post 1275 will perform military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com