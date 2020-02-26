SPENCERVILLE — Allen R. Parsons, 63, of Spencerville passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 5:15 a.m. surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born August 11, 1956 in Delphos to Melvin Junior and Loretta (Rentfro) Parsons. His Father survives in Spencerville, his mother preceded him in death.

Allen is also survived by a daughter, Melissa (Josh) Emmons of Middle Point; a son, Joel Parsons of Delphos; the mother of his children, Rebecca (Maas) Beach of Delphos; a sister, Brenda (Randy) Shinn of Delphos; a brother, Melvin Lee (Deb) Parsons of Spencerville; and one grandson, Landyn Emmons.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbie Kent; a brother, Mark Parsons; and three brothers-in-law, Randy Shinn, Joseph Kent, and William Barnes.

Allen was a truck driver. Most recently he was employed at Braun Industries of Van Wert making ambulances. At the age of 18 he earned his Eagle Scout award. Allen had a black belt in Martial Arts and was also an instructor. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Allen enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos. President William Davis will be officiating. Burial will follow in West Union Cemetery, Spencerville.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. on Friday, February 28, and from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.