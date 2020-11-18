1/1
Alma Georgia Houston
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Ms. Alma Georgia Houston, age 85, passed from this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at approximately 12:21 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, OH.

She was born on March 30, 1935 in McDonough, Georgia to George Sims and Inez Wade; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Houston retired from General Motors Corp in Defiance, OH. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the Choir and was a member of the Pastor's Aid Society. She was also a member of U.A.W. Local 211.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Broderick A. Houston (Shirley) of Napoleon, OH and Eric G. Houston (Adele) of El Cajon, CA. A daughter; Inez E. Houston of Toledo, OH. 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. A sister; Min. Helen W. Scott of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Roderick A. Houston. 2 daughters; Lydia M. Houston and Detri L. Houston. A brother; Fletcher Wade.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Ray Gaffney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HOUSTON Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved