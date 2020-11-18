LIMA — Ms. Alma Georgia Houston, age 85, passed from this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at approximately 12:21 p.m. at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, OH.

She was born on March 30, 1935 in McDonough, Georgia to George Sims and Inez Wade; both parents preceded her in death.

Ms. Houston retired from General Motors Corp in Defiance, OH. She was a member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the Choir and was a member of the Pastor's Aid Society. She was also a member of U.A.W. Local 211.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory 2 sons; Broderick A. Houston (Shirley) of Napoleon, OH and Eric G. Houston (Adele) of El Cajon, CA. A daughter; Inez E. Houston of Toledo, OH. 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. A sister; Min. Helen W. Scott of Lima. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by a son; Roderick A. Houston. 2 daughters; Lydia M. Houston and Detri L. Houston. A brother; Fletcher Wade.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Ray Gaffney, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 12:00 p.m. also at the Funeral Home.

Entombment - Memorial Park Mausoleum

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

