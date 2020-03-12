OTTAWA - Alma Jean (Diehl) Kloc, RN formerly of Ottawa, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Englewood Hospice House in Englewood, FL. She was born December 7, 1938 in Leipsic to the late Faye C. and Kathryn (Wilhelm) Diehl. On November 24, 1960, she married Martin Kloc who survives in Chocowinity, NC.

Other survivors include four children: Tim Kloc of Bluffton, SC, Kellie Cook of Chocowinity, NC, David (Jackie) Kloc of Sterling, VA and Jon (Christy) Kloc of Matthews, NC; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; and four siblings: Dan (Teresa) Diehl of Elida, Maryann Klear of Ottawa, Sara (Victor) Hernandez of Leipsic and Deb (Dan Shiarla) Hiegel of Holgate.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters: Sue Schmenk and Kathy Sneary; and two brothers-in-law: Robert Schmenk and Norbert Klear.

Jean graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul High School in Ottawa and then graduated from nursing school at Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo. She moved overseas with her husband Martin, then returned to the US in 1966 and settled in the Washington D.C. area. Jean owned a bakery in Herndon, VA for 10 years. She enjoyed gardening, Bunko and was a member of the Red Hat Society in Chocowinity, NC where she lived since 1999. Jean loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

A Memorial mass will begin at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Fr. Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa with a scripture service at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial donations may be given to Mercy College of Ohio Nursing Program, 2221 Madison Avenue, Toledo, OH - 43604-1132.

