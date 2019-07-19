NEW RIEGEL — Alma Catherine (Tiell) Kramer, 80, formerly of New Riegel, passed away at 8:20 pm Wednesday July 17, 2019 at The Meadows of Leipsic.

She was born August 29, 1938 in Seneca County to the late Leo M. and Celestia V. (Huss) Tiell. She married Paul H. Kramer November 18, 1961 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Frenchtown and he died July 8, 1988.

Surviving are three children, Keith Joseph (Lorie) Kramer, Findlay, Kevin Michael Kramer, Fostoria and Lisa Marie (John) Kohls, Leipsic; five grandchildren, Heather Ann Kramer-Speck, Henry Robert Kramer, Hollie Marie Boehler, Kristopher John Kohls and Katelyn Marie Kohls; five great-grandchildren, Autumn, Alexander, Zoe, Connor and Dominic; two sisters, Clara Mae (the late Alfred) Brickner, Fostoria and Ruth (Robert) Feasel, Tiffin; and two brothers, Rev. Florian (Raymond) Tiell OFM Conv., Clarksville, IN and Robert (Kathleen) Tiell, Alvada. She was also preceded in death by two infant brothers.

Alma retired from the New Riegel Board of Education in 1993 as a school teacher with over 33 years of service. She then did substitute teaching from 1994-2005 in several schools. She was a member of All Saints Parish, New Riegel, its Rosary Altar Society and had been a lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was a 1956 graduate of New Riegel High School.

Alma had been a longtime member and trustee on the board of directors for the Catholic Knights of Ohio Branch 52, now the Catholic Order of Foresters. She was a member of chapter 253 Women of the Moose, life member of the Seneca County Retired Teachers and the Ohio Retired Teachers Assn. She was also a lifetime member of St. Francis Auxiliary and Allen Eiry Senior Center, Tiffin. She enjoyed playing cards in New Riegel and being a part of the "Just Friends Group".

Visitation is 2-4 & 6-8 pm Monday July 22, 2019 at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria, and also an hour before the Funeral Mass at the church Tuesday 10-11 am.

Funeral Mass is 11 am Tuesday at All Saints Catholic Church, New Riegel. Burial will follow in St. Boniface Cemetery. A funeral luncheon and gathering will then take place at the New Riegel American Legion.

Memorials are suggested to the Victor Huss Memorial, New Riegel School Library, Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice or a .

