KALIDA — Al Knueven, 95, of Kalida died 10:05 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Meadows of Kalida. He was born December 14, 1924 in Kalida to the late Louis and Amelia (Morman) Knueven. On October 21, 1950 he married Rita Meyer, she died June 17, 1994.

Al is survived by three children: Kenneth (Debra) Knueven of Ottawa, Dale (Brenda Ellerbrock) Knueven of Maumee and Charles (Margaret) Knueven of Ottoville; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Ryan) Smith, Eric (Angie) Knueven, Kurtis ( Lisa) Knueven and Ross (Libby) Knueven; six great-grandchildren: Issac and Blake Smith, Troy and Eli Knueven, Kennedy Knueven and Kolton Knueven; and a sister-in-law, Lucille Knueven of Glandorf.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Ann Knueven; two sisters: Josephine (Albert) Kaufman and Mary Agnes (Virgil) Recker; two brothers: Eugene Knueven and James (Helen) Knueven; and a brother-in-law, Harold Recker.

Al worked at Ohio Steel. He was a tool and dye maker at Fruehauf in Delphos, where he retired. In his retirement years, he worked at Knueve and Sons. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Kalida and its Holy Name Society, the Kalida Knight of Columbus, Ohio Polka Boosters, a founding member of the Country Gentleman and a charter member of Kalida Lions Club. Al generously donated 11 gallons of blood in his lifetime.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Kalida with Fr. Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. There will be a live streaming of the mass on St. Michael's Facebook page and on TV Chanel 70. A Celebration of Life will held for Al at a later date.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to the Putnam County Hospice or to Kalida Lions Park Project a sympathy card, email or online condolence through our website at www.lovefuneralhome.com.