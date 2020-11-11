OTTAWA - Alvera Laubenthal, 95, of Ottawa passed away at 7:15 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hilty Memorial Home, Pandora, surrounded by her loved ones. Alvera was born March 3, 1925 in Lima, to the late Leo J. and Margaret (Feltman) Maag. On June 28, 1952, she married Walter Laubenthal and he preceded her in death on November 23, 1999.

Alvera is survived by her children: Lois Felkey of Ottawa, Karen Wentz of Findlay, Jeanie Laubenthal of Saline, Michigan, Jerry Laubenthal of Ottawa, and Michael Laubenthal of Ottawa; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; a brother: Valens (Ruth Ann) Maag of Glandorf; sisters: Anna Mae Thomas of New Bavaria and Jeannette Heckman of Glandorf.

She is preceded in death by a son: Thomas Laubenthal; a grandson: Jacob Mahoney; two sons-in-law: Dave Felkey and Randal Wentz; brothers, Cornelius Maag, Leonard Maag, Alvin Maag, Alphonse Maag, Donnie Maag; and a sister: Esther Vennekotter.

Alvera was a homemaker and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed visits to Coldwater Lake. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Rosary Altar.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Father Scott Kramer officiating. Mass will be live streamed on the Sts. Peter and Paul's Facebook page. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, a visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks will be required upon entering the church. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Hospice or The American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.

There will be a celebration of Alvera's life that will be held at a later date.