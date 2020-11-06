1/1
Alvin Lewis
LIMA — Mr. Alvin Lewis, age 72, passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on March 21, 1948 in Jackson, Mississippi to Carlton Lewis and Ruby White. His father Carlton Lewis (Juanita) survives in Jackson, Miss and his mother Ruby Mayes survives in Pearl, Mississippi.

Mr. Lewis worked at Phillips in Ottawa. He was a member of In Faith Ministries.

Besides his loving parents he leaves to cherish his precious memory 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. 3 brothers; Eddie White (Mabel) and Lee Kitchen both of Lima. Don Lewis (Ann) of Jackson, Miss. 6 sisters; Alma Ball, Mary White and Freda Lewis all of Jackson, Miss. Linda Craig (Henderson) and Wilma McLin (Rueben) both of Pearl, Miss. Janice Jordan (Ted) of Mississippi. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Jermaine Lewis and a daughter; Beverly Lewis Sims.

Home going services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the LEWIS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com



Published in The Lima News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc
1302 Oakland Pkwy
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 225-5741
