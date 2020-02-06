Alvina Grace Brandt (1920 - 2020)
Service Information
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH
45869
(419)-629-2147
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home
225 W. Monroe Street
New Bremen, OH 45869
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Jacob Lutheran Church
Anna, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jacob Lutheran Church
Anna, OH
Obituary
ANNA — Alvina Grace Brandt, Anna, Ohio, blessed those who knew her for 99 years, 8 months, and 6 days.

Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. February 11 at St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna, with Rev. David Eidson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Willow Grove Cemetery near New Bremen. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday.

The Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen has been entrusted with the arrangements, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
