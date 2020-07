Or Copy this URL to Share

ST. MARYS TOWNSHIP — Alyssa L. Harner, 21, died June 30, 2020, at her residence. Services will begin at 11 a.m. today at Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys. The Rev. Andrew Atkins will officiate. Burial will be in Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.



