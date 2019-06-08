LIMA — Amanda Kelleher passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The youngest of five, Amanda was born on July 22, 1967 in Lima, OH. She met her beloved husband, Todd, in 1983 at a running camp in high school and they married in 1987. Amanda graduated from Bowling Green State University. She later worked off-hours and weekends to earn a Master's in Financial and Managerial Accounting. Amanda took pride in her work as a Financial Program Manager at the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), where the director of ODOT and the governor of Ohio expressed admiration for Amanda's and her co-workers' hard work and attention to detail in the recent ODOT budget proposal. Amanda was always looking for adventure and loved taking trips with her family. More recently, she enjoyed exploring Hawaii with Todd, where they kayaked, snorkeled and learned to surf. When she wasn't traveling, Amanda was always going to concerts and amusement parks or biking to her favorite places in Downtown Columbus. She was a passionate runner inspired by her father, Virgil, and could often be found running on the trail near her home with her sheltie, Rocky. She ran her fastest marathon in 3 hours and 51 minutes at the Columbus Marathon. Amanda was funny, witty, and always curious, with a desire to learn more about the world. She loved her family more than anything and she went out of her way to help others. Amanda had a strong spirit and the will to fight for what mattered, right up to the very end. She was preceded in death by her father Virgil Paglow and survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Todd; her children, Shannon and Troy; mother, Louise Paglow; siblings, Teresa (Doug) Bomberger, Rick Paglow, Nancy Paglow, Steve Paglow; mother-in-law Marjory Clegg, brother-in-law James (Cheryle) Kelleher, one niece and several nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00p.m. FRIDAY, JUNE 14, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722. A private memorial service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a memorial contribution in Amanda's name to: of Central Ohio , Columbus Humane Society www.columbushumane.org or The Hole In the Wall Gang Camp www.holeinthewallgang.org. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memory of Amanda or to send condolences to her family.