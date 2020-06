Or Copy this URL to Share

SPENCERVILLE — Amanda Nicole McCune, 40, died June 11, 2020, at Lima Memorial Health System. Services will begin 7 p.m. Tuesday at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home, Spencerville. Friends may call three hours prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.



