Amanda McCune

SPENCERVILLE — Amanda Nicole McCune, 40, of Spencerville, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System following complications of Pulmonary Hypertension.

She was born April 10, 1980 in Lima, a daughter of Mark E. and Joyce A. Grassley McCune, who survive in Spencerville.

Amanda will be lovingly remembered by her beautiful daughter Erianne Nicole Heffner, the love of her life, her parents, her sister Erin Del Vecchio, her aunt, Amy (Dennis) Albers and numerous cousins that she loved very much and that included special cousin Keith Arrick who always held a very special place in her heart.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Del Vecchio and her grandparents, Robert McCune, Richard and Margene Grassley and Donald and Miriam Steinebrugge.

Amanda was a 1998 graduate of Spencerville High School, where she was a 4 year member of the Softball and Volleyball teams, participated in band through out school and was captain of the flag corps. She graduated from the Florida Atlantic School of Graphic Design.

Amanda loved being with her daughter playing games, planting flowers together and attending her soccer and softball games. She coached Erianne's softball team for the first three years she played and loved being involved with her learning the game. She will forever be remembered for her infectious smile and laugh and love to dance wheather it was in the living room or moving around in the passenger seat of the car! She loved to give her family home made, creative, thoughtful gifts for birthdays and holidays. She would take the time to put an extra special touch in each gift that she would give. Amanda had a huge heart and if you were lucky enough to be her friend, she had your back, no matter what. Her strong faith in God helped guide her through some very difficult times , but she knew she would be seeing her loved ones that have passed on in Heaven and that gave her peace.

Funeral services will be 7 PM Tuesday at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville with Pastor Andrew J. Atkins officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 4 PM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home, with Covid-19 regulations of social distancing and face masks recommended.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerville Ambulance Service, in memory of Amanda.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.co