LIMA — Amber Nicole (Metz) Payne, 33, was called into the presence of the Lord on September 10, 2019 at 10:38 a.m. in Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus) with her family by her side.

Amber was born January 2, 1986 in Lima, Ohio to Kent and Maryann Metz who survive her in Wapakoneta. On November 7, 2009, she married her best friend, John Payne who survives in Lima.

Amber was a graduate of Wapakoneta High School and Moody Bible Institute with a degree in Biblical Studies. She was a 14-year survivor of a double lung transplant. During her time waiting for her new lungs, Amber encouraged thousands of people through emails, chronicling life with a chronic and potentially terminal illness. After her transplant, Amber published Breathtaking, a book about her experiences, and she traveled across the United States speaking and encouraging others with her life's message of God's sovereignty and goodness in the midst of human suffering. She also formed the non-profit organization Breathtaking Ministries, Inc.

Amber was a passionate follower of Christ, and used her gifts to teach His Word with excellence and clarity in a variety of settings. She was an active participant in her church, Lima Baptist Temple, where she had attended since birth. Even though she became a sought-after speaker, Amber left her speaking ministry in 2009 because she believed her primary ministry was to her husband John and 3-year-old son Noah, who survives her in Lima. Amber believed in being real and authentic, and she did not shy away from sharing her struggles and weaknesses, as well as her triumphs. Her vibrant and caring personality drew in a wide circle of friends to whom she was fiercely loyal. Despite the last few years being difficult due to chronic rejection, Amber continued to inspire others with her love of life, her bravery, and her ability to find joy even on hard days. Her passing marks the loss of a unique and dynamic woman of God.

Amber is also survived by her sister, Holly (Zach) Hawk and their son Owen; her in-laws, James and Pamela Payne; grandparents, Wayne and Joanna Jump and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and very dear friends. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Lucille Metz.

A special thank you to Dr. Stephen Kirkby and the Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio for his dedicated care of Amber for many years, especially as she battled chronic rejection during the last two plus years.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N Cable Rd. Lima from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at Lima Baptist Temple on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10-11 a.m.

Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lima Baptist Temple with Pastor Al Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers, Amber's final wishes were for donations to be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd. #200, Columbus, Ohio 43212 in support of organ donation.

