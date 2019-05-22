LEIPSIC — Ambrose Lawrence Schroeder, 87, of Leipsic, died at 2:48 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1932 in Leipsic to the late Frank Saturinus and Mary Catherine (Hermiller) Schroeder. On June 14, 1958 he married Rita Jane Brown, she died April 15, 1990.

Ambrose is survived by his children: Dennis (Cheryl) Schroeder of Leipsic, Douglas (Karen) Schroeder of Ottawa, Jessica (Keith) Cox of Ottawa, Darrin (Laura) Schroeder of Leipsic, and Jamie (Mack) Carrizales of Deshler; brothers and sisters: Stephen Schroeder of Ottawa, John J. (Kathy) Schroeder of Ottawa, August Schroeder of Ottawa, and Margaret Palte of Lakeview; sisters-in-law: Rose Schroeder of Ottawa, and Martha Schroeder; brothers-in-law: Joe Fuerst, of Columbus Grove and Dean McLaughlin of Tiffin.

He is preceded in death by a son: Donald Schroeder; brothers and sisters: Esther Fuerst, Ardella (Jim) Kleman, Evelyn Mclaughlin, Madonna Schroeder, Andrew (Germaine) Schroeder, Herman Schroeder; and half brothers and sisters: Richard (Rovena) Schroeder, Linus (Josephine) Schroeder, Nelmun Schroeder, Everett (Mary Jane) Schroeder, Sixtus Schroeder, and Herbert (Marian) Schroeder; sister in law: Mary Schroeder; and a brother-in-law: Butch Palte.

Ambrose served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Campbell's Soup in 1994 and was a farmer. He was a member of the Ottawa Eagles, the Ottawa K of C, and St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic.

A Funeral Mass will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father William Pfiher officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military rights by the Leipsic American Legion. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at LOVE HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic, where there will be a rosary service at 7:30 p.m. by the Ottawa K of C. There will also be visitation on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of mass at the St. Mary's Parish Life Center.

Memorial donations may be made to Putnam County Council on Aging or Putnam County Home Health.

