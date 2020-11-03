LIMA —Amertria Lasalle Kelly, age 47, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1973 to the late Ajeolous Hammonds Jr. and her mother Florence Kelly, who survives in Lima, OH.

She worked at Taco Bell, The Lima News and was a homemaker. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was best known for her great spirit and her famous saying "Girl Gone."

She leaves to cherish her precious memory two sons: Courtez (Ashley) Kelly and Shiro Kelly both survive in Lima, OH, one daughter Mercedes (Deontray) Kelly who survives in Columbus, OH; five grandchildren, one grandson Jordan

Davis Jr., four granddaughters Amelia Davis, A'miyah Bowens, A'nylah Kelly and A'Lydia Forrest; four brothers A'jelous Kelly, AntraePinn, Torriano Ward of Alabama and Jermaine Ward of Atlanta, GA. A host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ametria was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Ernest and Della Kelly. Paternal grandparents Ajelous Sr. and Alice Hammonds.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

We the family of Ametria Kelly would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and comfort during this time.

Memorial Contributions may be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 328 E. 4th St. Lima, OH 45804.

