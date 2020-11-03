1/
Amertria Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amertria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA —Amertria Lasalle Kelly, age 47, passed away on October 29, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1973 to the late Ajeolous Hammonds Jr. and her mother Florence Kelly, who survives in Lima, OH.

She worked at Taco Bell, The Lima News and was a homemaker. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. She was best known for her great spirit and her famous saying "Girl Gone."

She leaves to cherish her precious memory two sons: Courtez (Ashley) Kelly and Shiro Kelly both survive in Lima, OH, one daughter Mercedes (Deontray) Kelly who survives in Columbus, OH; five grandchildren, one grandson Jordan

Davis Jr., four granddaughters Amelia Davis, A'miyah Bowens, A'nylah Kelly and A'Lydia Forrest; four brothers A'jelous Kelly, AntraePinn, Torriano Ward of Alabama and Jermaine Ward of Atlanta, GA. A host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ametria was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Ernest and Della Kelly. Paternal grandparents Ajelous Sr. and Alice Hammonds.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

We the family of Ametria Kelly would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love, and comfort during this time.

Memorial Contributions may be made to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 328 E. 4th St. Lima, OH 45804.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved