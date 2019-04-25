LIMA — Amy Grace Bunyan, 91, died at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima, Ohio.

Amy was born on Friday, May 13, 1927, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late W. Dale Frye and Laura Mae (Stokes) Frye. On Sunday, August 17, 1947, in Elwood City, Pennsylvania, she married Hubert G. Bunyan, who preceded her in death.

Amy was a graduate of Elwood City High School, Elwood City, PA. and attended Anderson University, Anderson, IN. She served with her husband (Hubert) who was a pastor in the Church of God for over 47 years in Michigan, Ohio and Colorado. She was a tireless worker for the Lord. Whatever job needed doing she was there. She spent her life helping others get to Heaven, even in the nursing home. She continued her dedication by playing the piano for church services.

Her surviving family members: a daughter, Diana S. Bunyan, of El Cajon, CA, and a son, John (Sherry) Bunyan, of Lima, OH, five grandchildren: Matthew Bunyan, Jennifer Keeney, Joni Klikovits, Robert Monroe, and Natasha Kuhlman, eleven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a brother Ralph (Jeanne) Frye of LiVonia, MI.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, Paul David Bunyan.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will begin at April 27, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Rev. Scott Stremmel will officiate. Interment will be in Hamilton Township Cemetery, Ithaca, Michigan.

Memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 W. Dussel Dr, Suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.