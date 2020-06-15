OTTAWA — Amy Marie (Agner) Nienberg, 63, of Ottawa died 11:18 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 17, 1957 in Lima to Robert and Mil (Hermiller) Agner. Her father is deceased and her mother survives in Ottawa. She grew up on Agner's Acres horse farm in Ottawa with seven siblings in what she described as one of the best families ever. Amy, her family members, and many friends have fond memories and horse stories which occurred at the farm. On December 10, 1977 she married Mark Nienberg, who survives in Ottawa.

Amy is also survived by 2 children: April (Nathaniel) Hamel of Cloverdale and Adam (Jaymee Gerding) Nienberg of Glandorf; 2 grandchildren: Morgan and Jacob Nienberg; and 7 siblings: John (Pat) Agner of Ottawa, Jeanne (Wayne McDonald) Agner of Richmond, VT, Jim Agner of Beaverdam, Laurie Agner of Ottawa, Anita (Jon) Loman of Ottawa, Scott Agner of Wickliffe, and Peg (Kevin) Cantrell of Avis.

In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her mother-in-law and father-in-law.

Amy was a Nurse's Aide for 10 years at Putnam Acres and worked for W.C. Woods for 20 years. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa and the Ottawa American Legion Ladies' Auxiliary. She enjoyed being a member of the Door Yard Garden Club, Ottawa and was the founder of Bloomin' Crazy Garden Club.

Her family's love of horses was passed onto her husband who raced Standardbred racehorses, and her children, who enjoyed riding and showing horses in 4-H. Amy liked garage sales, antiques, and occasionally rescuing roadside treasurers. She loved arts and crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful grandmother who taught her granddaughter many songs and did all kinds of crafts with her.

Aside from her family, her other passion was gardening, which she had a real talent for. Her gardens were absolutely beautiful, and always expanding. Not only were they bursting with colorful flowers, but they also featured goldfish ponds, birdhouses, statues, birdfeeders, and many unique items that added visual interest. These gardens would attract hummingbirds and butterflies, as well as many types of birds and other wildlife. Amy was very pleased that she passed her love of gardening on to both of her children.

If Amy could give us some words to live by, she would tell us to be kind to others, stick up for people when you can, have fun, and to love and be supportive of one another.

The funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in Harman Cemetery, Gilboa. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The family will have a celebration of life later next summer. The arrangements are under the direction of HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Columbus Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Home Care and Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfhatgrove.com.