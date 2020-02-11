ESTERO, Fla. — Andrew M. Kiser, 96, of Estero, passed away on February 10, 2020. He was the husband of Betty J. (Eley) Kiser.

Andrew was born on January 29, 1924, on his family farm in Auglaize County, Ohio to the late Harry E. and Fairy (Thomas) Kiser. Growing up locally, he worked on his family farm while attending area schools. He met his future wife Betty (Eley) while in high school. Shortly after graduation, the two were wed in 1943. Andrew then heard the call of duty and joined the U.S. Navy during the later years of World War II. Upon the completion of his service he returned home to Betty and the two were blessed with a son, Rory. He began his civilian career in 1950, working his way to a management position in the Standard Oil Company of Ohio. As they raised their family, he and Betty began visiting Florida seasonally in 1983. As he traveled to Florida with his parents in his younger years, he was smitten with the state, voicing his desire to live here. They made Florida their permanent home in 1985, settling in the San Carlos area among others who had worked in the very same refinery as Andrew.

Andrew enjoyed the simpler things in life. He was active in the United Methodist Church, a proud Mason, traveled all over the Earth, and especially enjoyed the people he and Betty met during their travels. These folks became quick, lifelong friends. Always rooting for the home team, he cheered on all Ohio State sports. Above all was the time he spent with his family and friends.

Andrew is survived by his beloved wife of 76 years Betty J. (Eley) Kiser, their son Rory Kiser and wife Jeannie of NC. Grandfather to Mark and wife Joyce of NC, Kelli and husband Matt of FL, Andrea and husband Sandeep of FL. Great-grandfather to Claire, Hannah, Jeffrey, Kayla, Hailey, Rebecca, Tristan, and Brody. He was preceded in death by his siblings: the late Lyle Kiser, late Leo Foltz, and late Eleanor Plummer.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held on Saturday, February 15, at 1:00p.m. in the Estero United Methodist Church located at 8088 Lords Way St, Estero, FL.